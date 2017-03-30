The UE WONDERBOOM is the latest from Ultimate Ears. This speaker may be small but don’t fret because it offers big and premium quality sound. In case you haven’t heard of the brand, Ultimate Ears is known for its speakers. We’ve seen a handful already including the PartyUp, MEGABOOM and UE BOOM 2, Roll 2, and the Mini Boom. The latest addition to the lineup is the Wonderboom that costs only $99.

The price seems expensive for a speaker so smalll but audio quality is very good. Sound is 360 degrees for a more enjoyable listening experience. This will remind you of the MegaBoom or Boom 2 but it’s shorter. The WONDERBOOM offers an immersive and balaced bass. The speaker is drop-proof and can be used within a 100-ft Bluetooth range up to 10 hours of regular music playback.

What’s more awesome about the WONDERBOOM is its 1PX7 rating so it’s waterproof which means device can survive being in the water for half and hour, underwater up one meter. When it comes to availabality, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Speaker will be released in Europe, Australia, and North America this April 2017. Asia will follow in May. Color options include Fireball (red), Phantom (black), SubZero (blue), Lilac (the other pink), Cashmere (pink), and Stone (gray) so go on and take your pick.

SOURCE: Ultimate Ears