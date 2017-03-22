We started anticipating for the LG V30 by saying that it will run 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 chipset. In the meantime, we have the LG V20 to wow us. First introduced September last year, this premium phone reached the United States through the major mobile carriers: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. John Legere’s company offered the first non-Nexus Android Nougat phone for $650 (up to $769) but now it’s down to $480.

The LG V20 is on sale and if you don’t want to pay the full price, you can get it for $20 per month with zero downpayment with a two-year contact. A qualifying service or plan is required. The pricing is ready for those with ‘Awesome Credit’ which means subscribers that have a stellar credit and with no significant issues according to T-Mobile. You can also take advantage of a SIM Starter Kit for $25.

To review the specs, the LG V20 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch QHD TFT display, 2.15 GHz quad-core processor, expandable memory up to 2TB, 16GB onboard memory, 16MP main camera, 5MP selfie cam, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, NFC, VoLTE support, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone also brings Steady Record 2.0 for sharp video recording, Quad DAC for better audio quality, the front and rear wide angle lenses, and the Auto Shot feature.

SOURCE: T-Mobile