One of the busiest carriers we know is T-Mobile with its many deals and discounts. The Un-Carrier knows how to make consumers happy, or at least, its subscribers by coming up with great offers and quick OS updates for several devices. Apart from the discounts and Buy One-Get One deals, the company is also serious about upgrading and expanding services. It’s also bringing extensive military support program and there’s the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge that gives the public a chance to start changing the world.

The company has been busy the past few months. It just updated the RCS with GSMA Universal Profile and warned customers about port out scam activity. We’re not surprised that it’s #1 in customer satisfaction for 2017. Just before last year ended, T-Mobile expanded LTE Advanced to hundreds of cities in America. This time, hundreds of cell sites are getting low-band LTE coverage.

The low-band LTE expansion includes both 700MHz and 600MHz coverage. Listed below are cities receiving low-band LTE:

• ALABAMA. Danville, AL; Tuscumbia, AL; Hazel Green, AL; Newton, AL

• ARIZONA. Glendale, AZ; Sells, AZ; Flagstaff, AZ; Grand Canyon, AZ; Prescott, AZ; Seligman, AZ; Kingman, AZ; Bullhead City, AZ

• ARKANSAS. Jacksonville, AR; Jonesboro, AR; Fayettesville, AR; Huntsville, AR

• CALIFORNIA. Los Angeles, CA; Lynwood, CA; Cerritos, CA

Sylmar, CA; South El Monte, CA; Pomona, CA; Chula Vista, CA; Cardiff By the Sea, CA; San Diego, CA; Indian Wells, CA; Blythe, CA; La Quinta, CA; Twin Peaks, CA; Moreno Valley, CA; Goleta, CA; McFarland, C; Visalia, CA; Palmdale, CA; Sanger, CA; Salinas, CA; Redwood City, CA; Sunnyvale, CA; San Francisco, CA; Oakland, CA; Stockton, CA; Coulterville, CA; Delhi, CA; Merced, CA; Wheatland, CA; Antelope, CA

• COLORADO. Avon, CO

• CONNECTICUT. Bethel, CT; Westport, CT

• Washington, DC

• DELAWARE. Rehoboth Beach, DE

• FLORIDA. Sanderson, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Tallahassee, FL; Alford, FL; Hallandale, FL; Tampa, FL; Saint Petersburg, FL; Lakeland, FL; North Fort Meyers, FL

View the complete list HERE

VIA: TmoNews