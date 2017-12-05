For the past few years, T-Mobile has been hyping up its mobile Internet connectivity. We first heard about the LTE-Advanced technology in 2013 and soon expanded to other cities and regions in the US. Other carriers like Verizon and AT&T came up with their own but because of T-Mobile’s efforts and with its partnership with Qualcomm to bring Gigabit LTE and LTE Advanced, we’re seeing the service extended to more areas.

The year is ending with T-Mobile rolling out LTE-A to more markets all throughout the United States. We’re not talking about dozens of new cities getting LTE Advanced. There are now over 920 markets where the ultra-fast LTE connection can be enjoyed. Actually, it was ready as early as last week but it’s only now we’ve got access to a complete list of places covered.

According to T-Mobile, there are two varieties available: LTE Advanced Markets and LTE Advanced Markets with Carrier Aggregation. All markets on the list can enjoy LTE Advanced but about 430 of them are said to have Carrier Aggregation, 4×4 MIMO, and 256 QAM. The latter is what some of the premium flagship phones will need to connect to–LGV 30, Moto Z2 Force, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy S8.

Throttling can still be expected but for this one, only after the 50GB is used. Check out the list HERE.

