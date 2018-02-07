T-Mobile customers received text messages warning them of a port out scam that has been spreading around and refers them to a link in the website that will explain what it is all about. Lest people think that the text itself is a scam, it is apparently real and not many people are aware of it. It can lead to identity theft, accessing your money, and even transferring valuable assets, all because they were able to get access to your T-Mobile account.

Someone who will pretend to be you will call the carrier and get your number switched to a different SIM card. They will then be able to call your bank and other financial institutions and impersonate you to gain access to your accounts and maybe even be able to spend the money. If you’ve ever been a victim of identity theft, you know how difficult it all is, so T-Mobile wants you to be more cautious and offers some ways you can protect yourself.

You can call a toll-free number or you can also call 611 from your T-Mobile phone so you can add a PIN code to your T-Mobile phone line. This is the code you will give once you call their customer service and ask your number to be transferred. This is different from the password to your T-Mobile account and in fact, it should be substantially different so that whoever is trying to access you cannot guess either.

Even if you think you will never be hacked or victimized, it’s still better to be safe than sorry later on if ever malicious parties get access to your T-Mobile account. Other carriers also offer an added security layer so that things like this don’t happen, so go research about them.

VIA: SlashGear