T-Mobile is busy preparing for 5G but we think it is not fully ready yet compared to Verizon and AT&T. The company has been quiet about the 5G connectivity and technology but we know it’s still working on it. While 5G isn’t ready, the 4G LTE connection is being empowered. If you’re on T-Mobile, you can expect better offers from the network even if you are outside the country. The carrier is bringing new international data plans that are affordable.

By less inexpensive, we mean $35 for a 10-day international data pass. That is good enough especially if you’re always traveling and still want to get connected to the Internet all the time.

This new offer is ideal for those not on Magenta. The latter is considered a perfect plan by many because it delivers unlimited texting and data in over 210 countries. It already includes 5GB of 4G LTE access while in Mexico and Canada and unlimited data on 2G speed. Not many T-Mobile subscribers are on it but the new data passes that launched can be helpful.

The $35 rate for ten days includes 5GB of high-speed data. A 30-day pass with 15GB of data can be availed for only $50. If you only need to use it for one day, the $5 plan may be enough.

T-Mobile offers unlimited calling and LTE data with the international pass. Before going out of the US, it is suggested you add the pass to your account via the app or website.

T-Mobile has always been in the news recently. It rebranded unli plans to Magenta but downgraded Netflix. It will drop the OnePlus 7 Pro exclusively soon. It also introduced T-Mobile MONEY and a cross-network STIR/SHAKEN protection with Comcast. The 600MHz 5G service isn’t available yet but it should be soon. Now, if you’re getting impatient, we suggest you enjoy those free tacos from Taco Bell courtesy of T-Mobile.