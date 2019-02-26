The Mobile World Congress or MWC 2019 in Barcelona is making us wish 5G will come any sooner. There may only be a few 5G smartphones ready but we believe this year, we’ll get to witness 5G go commercial in key markets like the United States, South Korea, and China. We know a few OEMs will deliver their own 5G-enabled devices. There’s the Huawei 5G foldable phone, the recently announced ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, and the OnePlus 5G phone.

T-Mobile definitely has 5G plans. T-Mobile’s 5G connectivity reached 12 Gbps in a test. It is expected to launch in 2020.

We’ve been anticipating for 5G and it’s almost here especially since the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processor comes with 5G connectivity. The 2020 launch has been moved earlier–this 2019. Unfortunately, the Un-Carrier needs to delay the service until later this year.

Instead of an H1 2019 launch, T-Mobile decided on an H2 launch of its 600MHz 5G tech. The main reason is not that they are NOT ready. There aren’t many 5G devices that can be used. That is understandable but T-Mobile only seems to want to optimize things.

What’s the point of doing a full launch of a service that can’t be used by many people? Finding compatible devices can be a challenge right now but don’t lose heart, the mobile industry will soon proliferate with 5G devices.

T-Mobile is behind AT&T and Verizon when it comes to the 5G game but that’s okay. There is still time. Let’s wait for T-Mobile 5G tech to be a standard. 5G for everyone, everywhere? That’s possible.

VIA: CNET