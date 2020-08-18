The Microsoft Surface Duo may not have the most advanced and most premium specs in the market today but the device has captured our attention for the productivity it offers. The software giant seemed to have really prepared for this one. Not many people may agree but it can be one useful device. We didn’t have to wait a whole year before Microsoft launched the hybrid phone tablet. It’s here and will be available soon in stores online and offline.

After several leaks and teasers, the Microsoft Surface Duo was introduced last week. It immediately went up for pre-order. It is ready for mobile productivity.

For the curious minds, the mobile device was promised with three years of Android upgrades. That Surface Duo press briefing gave us an idea about what the Surface Duo can offer.

The device doesn’t have 5G nor NFC because they are not exactly needed. Microsoft explained that the Surface Duo is ready for mobile productivity. It runs Android with a custom interface. We’re not sure if it will sell fast because of the $1,400 price tag but we like the idea of multitasking.

The Microsoft Surface team has published some short videos on its YouTube channel, showing us how the Surface Duo can be a better choice with two screens showing different sites at a time:

The Surface Duo is great for composing or answering emails:

It’s also great for the view it offers across two screens: