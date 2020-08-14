No need to wait that long. By next month, you can get a hold of the new Microsoft Surface Duo. The device is now up for pre-order after months of leaks, speculations, and teasers. The phone-hybrid tablet runs on Android with a custom interface. Microsoft has joined the bandwagon finally with even more innovation. Instead of just introducing a new tablet, Microsoft decided on a dual-screen design. It’s not a foldable display but the idea is basically the same.

The Surface Duo is now up for pre-order and is ready for mobile productivity. The device being shown off by Microsoft executives and Google SVP turned out to be the real thing. The virtual briefing and product launch happened last August 12 so expect more related information.

We’re looking forward to doing our own hands-on analysis and comprehensive review but we’ll have to wait for a while. The Microsoft Surface Duo is an interesting product because it is perhaps one of Microsoft’s major offerings in recent months.

The Surface Duo runs on Android OS. This means we’ll have to expect for related updates. According to Microsoft, the device will receive security updates for up to three years. That is a standard for most Android devices. We’re just glad to know about Microsoft’s commitment especially since this is an expensive product.

The $1,399 price tag is no joke. Three years of Android OS support is achievable. Samsung and Google offer the same with the Pixel phones, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20, and the Galaxy S10 series. The support also includes security patches.