It’s finally ready. The long overdue Android 11 update is now available for the Surface Duo after several months of delay. Earlier this month, we said Android 11 for Microsoft Surface Duo would start rolling out soon. The day has come and that highly-anticipated upgrade can now be downloaded and installed. As with most similar updates, this one will address some scenarios listed in the Android Security Bulletin for January 2022. New Surface Duo features are also included so if you own a Surface Duo, you’ll be glad to know the update will definitely improve your mobile experience.

Android 11 OS will enable launching of OneNote easily when you click the top button on your Surface Slim Pen 2. Note that it only works for the Surface Slim Pen 2 paired with the original Surface Duo. Check under Settings to enable and select your preference for answering phone calls to work even when folded.

Other new Surface Duo features include selecting specific apps to span across both display automatically as soon as you launch them. Quick settings and notification width for landscape and portrait orientations have been optimized.

With the update, you can now adjust directly the media volume from Quick Settings in any device mode. Microsoft SwiftKey now offers thumb mode with all application states and device modes. You may notice improved drag-and-drop support, as well as, updated app drawer and folder design.

For those who use Photos by OneDrive, you will see a new dual-screen experience for viewing and editing photos in the app. For Xbox Game Pass users, you can discover and play more games straight from the cloud with an on-screen controller. Some subscription, fees, and accessories may be required for some features and apps.

You will see updated cards plus a new Microsoft Start widgets for News and Weather. You may also notice a refreshed Microsoft feed design once your Surface Duo is updated to Android 11.