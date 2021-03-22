If you have dreamt of having a portable Xbox console in your pocket, this new Xbox Game Pass Beta app update may just make that possible. Microsoft’s new update for its game subscription app adds support for dual-screen devices, rending the Microsoft Surface Duo compatible. Yes, the Surface Duo will now let you play games with dedicated touchscreen controls in a new way that Android gamers are going to love.

With such controls on offer, Surface Duo may provide the most seamless way to experience Xbox Game Pass on a mobile device, when the update makes to the main Game Pass app. Currently, only in Beta, the update is likely to make it into the main app soon.

If you have played Xbox Game Pass on your regular brick device, you’ll know the touchscreen controls – which of course allow you to play without a controller or peripherals attached – consume a lot of screen real estate. With the new update for dual-screen devices, the gamers can now have the game running on one screen of the Surface Duo with touch controls conveniently placed on the second.

By separating the two screens, the Surface Duo can function as a Nintendo DS-style console for seamless gaming. Interestingly, some games, that support motion controls, will be able to take advantage of Surface Duo’s built-in gyro.

For instance, if you were playing Gears 5 via Xbox Game Pass on the Surface Duo, you can navigate the environment by moving the handset around. This nifty mobile gaming option is well around the corner, and expectedly it should roll out for Xbox Game Pass users with Surface Duo shortly.