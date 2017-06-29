Much has been said about the OnePlus 5 even before it was officially announced with a familiar design. The Chinese OEM’s latest flagship phone was launched over a week ago and it has since received a number of conflicting reviews. We initially noted its uncanny resemblance to the iPhone and it has already passed Zack Nelson’s Durability Test where the phone was scratched, bent, and burned. The device was also compared to the Galaxy S8 in the fast charging category.

All feedback seemed positive until a report that the OnePlus 5 cheated in benchmarks scores to get high scores. OnePlus denied the allegations and said they don’t even know how to overclock. The phone was also pitted against the HTC U11 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 in another speed test where it finished first in launching and reopening 20 apps.

We’re seeing another round of speed test. This time, it’s done by Phone Buff’s David Rahimi. He’s the tech guy who always does Drop Tests and Speed Tests that we find interesting to watch.

The OnePlus 5 and the iPhone 7 Plus are finally compared in a speed test. Here are the specs of the two phones:

• OnePlus 5 – Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB, UFS 2.1 storage, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Android 7.1.1

• iPhone 7 Plus – A10 Fusion, 3GB RAM, NVMW, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, IOS 10.3.2

Phone Buff has named the iPhone 7 Plus as the fastest phone in his previous speed tests. The two phones are head-to-head in opening and relaunching apps. The OnePlus 5 leads initially but the iPhone 7 Plus catches up quickly. After a few more apps, the OnePlus 5 catches up again and eventually ends the challenge first.

Watch the speed test below:

SOURCE: PhoneBuff