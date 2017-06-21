The OnePlus 5 has just been announced but Zack Nelson already managed to test the device. The phone has undergone a durability test so we can have an idea if this one can survive scratching, burning, and bending. The new flagship phone from the Chinese OEM is anticipated and so we’re curious to know if this one will be worth your money.

At $479 for the base model and $499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB version, the OnePlus can be a good buy. The specs are high but as we know from experience, a phone’s worth will depend on its performance and durability from rough use.

JerryRigEverything has tried OnePlus phones in the past and not one has failed his test yet. This OnePlus 5 is thin but looks and feels more solid.

The Mohs scratch test proves that the OnePlus 5’s Gorilla Glass 5 can survive common scratches. The display scratches at level 6 which is normal. The back panel scratches but can be easily removed when rubbed off. Scratching the back harder with a razor does scratch but that is also expected.

Scratching the fingerprint scanner, front-facing camera, and rear dual cameras doesn’t damage the functions. The plastic flash scratched but that is normal for the material of its kind. The earpiece is metal so it won’t tear out.

Burning the screen tells us the screen can last 40 seconds until it burns to show a faint white mark. Unfortunately, the pixels don’t recover but that is still okay.

Bending the phone from the back doesn’t destroy the frame. The screen pops out but it goes back to its original position. Obviously, there is no waterproofing adhesive. From the front side, the phone only flexes slightly.

The OnePlus 5 passes JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test so yes, this can be worth the price. Watch the full video below:

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything