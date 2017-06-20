It’s finally here. The much-awaited OnePlus 5 is finally unveiled showing off dual cameras, promising clearer photos. After months of leaks and speculations, we can get our hands on this new flagship phone. The smartphone doesn’t look any different from the leaked images in the past. It actually does looks like some mobile devices we’ve seen and tried but we won’t focus on that.

The OnePlus 5 is a follow-up to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The Chinese OEM decided to skip ‘4’ because it is said to be an unlucky number. We’re not sure but we know that skipping a number didn’t do any good to Samsung as proven by the Note 7 fiasco. Well, it’s only one example so we’re crossing our fingers for the success of this OnePlus.

The device comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 6 or 8GB RAM, 64 or 128GB onboard storage, Dual nano-SIM slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and a non-removable 3300 mAh battery. OnePlus is marketing this ‘5’ as more imaging-centric with the dual cameras—a 16MP wide-angle and a 20MP rear camera combo. The front camera has 16 megapixels so it’s ready to produce great selfies every time.

Looks like most information we’ve shared about the OnePlus 5 in the past is correct. As for the pricing, the phone starts at $479 and is available in two colors: Midnight Black or Slate Gray. Sorry, there’s no Red, Gold, or Unicorn Gradient as rumored before. Add $20 and you can get the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version already so that is a better deal.

Pre-order has begun. OnePlus calls it Early Drop and if you happen to avail of it, you will receive your order as early as today, June 21. The phone will roll out in the market on June 27. You can order online and from pop-up stores that will open soon. In India, it will be sold as an Amazon Exclusive starting June 22.

Remember that wooden OnePlus 5 case yesterday? It’s for real and it’s part of an Exclusive Welcome Bundle that includes a Dash Type-C Cable, OnePlus 5 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Dash Type-C Cable, and OnePlus Bullets. More Early Drop discounts are available on OnePlus 5’s product page.

OnePlus 5 Key Specs:

• OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: Snapdragon 835

• Display: 5.5-inches, 1080p, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

• Dimensions: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.25 mm

• Weight: 153g

• Battery: 3300 mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge

• RAM: 6GB or 8GB

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB

• Cam: 16MP + 20MP (dual rear)

• Cam: 16MP (front)

• Connectivity: 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC

SOURCE: OnePlus