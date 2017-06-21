The OnePlus 5 is the phone of the hour…or at least, this day. It was announced yesterday in a live launch event with dual cameras, Snapdragon 835 processor, and a very familiar design. Zack Nelson already managed to get a hold of the phone and was even able to do a durability test. The smartphone passed with flying colors as expected from OnePlus.

In a quick 40-second video, we can see the new Oneplus 5 performing faster than the Samsung Galaxy S8. We’re only looking at the fast charging technology where Dash Charge rivals the Adaptive Fast Charging To start with, the OnePlus 5 is powered by a 3300mAh battery while the Galaxy S8 has a smaller 3000mAh battery.

Both phones started at zero percent. Within 15 minutes, the OnePlus 5 reached 97% while the Galaxy S8 was behind at 20%. After 30 minutes, the new OnePlus’ battery was half-way at 58% while the Samsung flagship was still at 39%.

This video tells us the new OnePlus 5 flagship can juice up to over half of its battery capacity after only half an hour. It is good for people who are always on-the-go and whose phone’s battery keeps on running low. You can always bring a power bank with you but with OnePlus, you don’t have to worry anymore.

SOURCE: OnePlus