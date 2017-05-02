Sony launched the Xperia X series phones at last year’s MWC to replace the Xperia Z line. Since then, the company has released a number of successful Xperia Android devices although we don’t really have the exact numbers. We just know Sony successfully managed to pass 2016 as its make-or-break year simply because it still is rolling out great phones.

Sony isn’t bowing out of the mobile business anytime soon. It even made a new winner in the Xperia XZ Premium which was awarded as the Best New Smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2017. We’re still curious about the company’s sales figures not because we doubt Sony’s success but because we’ve been noticing that it’s becoming too generous with discounts.

Price cuts usually indicate two things: a new one will be introduced soon or no one is really buying an item. We don’t want the latter to be the real reason but Sony is applying another $100 discount off the Xperia X. The last slash was eight months ago in the US so we guess this sale is already due. We’re still hoping a new Xperia X smartphone will be unveiled as well.

The 32GB Unlocked variant of the Sony Xperia X is now listed with a $249.99 price tag on B&H. It’s down from $349.99 for the Graphite Black, Lime Gold, and White Xperia X. To review, phone sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor, Adreno 510, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 13MP front camera, 23MP rear cam, and a 2620mAh battery.

