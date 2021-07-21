Just the other day, we learned that Sony Xperia 1 III may only receive one major Android OS update. Sony has confirmed that it will not be the case. The phone won’t just receive Android 12, it may also get Android 13 although it wasn’t mentioned specifically. Sony is aiming to support Xperia 1 III with the latest updates for two years after the product launch. It won’t be just one. The company said, “Sony aims to support Xperia 1 III with the latest Android updates for two years after its launch and we expect to have Android OS updates more than once during that period.”



After Android 12, Sony will try to deliver more updates. The two years of security updates have been promised together with one major software update. That was from Sony Netherlands but now the information is being corrected.

So we know it won’t be just Android 12. Thing is, there was no commitment of how many updates will be provided. The phone will be released on August 19 in the UK and the US so we hope to know more details about this part. When it comes to updates, Sony isn’t exactly regular or on time on releasing one.

Note that the Sony Xperia 1 III 5G phone will be available for pre-order in the US. We can look forward to a better display and selfie camera. It may arrive together with the Sony Xperia 5 III. Hopefully, the new phones will further help Sony see some profits after many years.