Now that the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II smartphones have debuted this year, the focus now shifts to the upcoming smartphones by Sony Mobile. Case in point, the Xperia 1 III which is slated to be announced in the early half of next year. The smartphone is a long way off its release date, but already there are some leaks that give us a sneak-peak into its existence. This leak comes courtesy a reliable Japanese source, known for accurate reveals about stuff related to Sony.

AndroidNext says that they have information about the Sony Xperia 1 III smartphone, based on the intel provided by a “trusted insider.” According to the information, the phone will have display and front camera upgrades which should keep Sony fanatics interested. That said, there is no solid information on the camera sensor size and resolution.

According to the report, Sony Xperia 1 III will have a better brightness level, approximately 15 percent more than its predecessor. The refresh rate is also speculated to be bumped up, which is good news. As for the selfies camera, the aperture size will increase promising better low-light photography with the camera.

Whether the display is going to get a 4K upgrade, still remains to be seen. Also, we are expecting an improvement in the rear camera module with better sensors to worry the competitors. For now, this is the only information that has unearthed and more is expected to follow in the coming weeks.