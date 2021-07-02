Loyal fans of Sony have been waiting for a new flagship smartphone. The Sony Xperia 1 III 5G is highly anticipated especially after it went official last April together with the Sony Xperia 5 III. The phone is now ready in the United States. It is up for pre-order beginning today, July 1. Market release will be August 19. It will come unlocked with a price tag that reads $1,299.99. You can purchase one from authorized Sony retailers. It is mainly targeted for the professional photographers and even the amateurs who want to take their photography skills to the next level.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is the world’s first Android phone with 120Hz 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen. It is also the first in the world with variable tele lens and Dual PD sensor, as well as, the 360 Reality Audio through the speakers. It offer 360 Spatial Sound up that can mix stereo music and make it into a more immersive listening experience.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a 4500mAh battery. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display and IP65-68 water resistance. There is a 3.5mm audio jack that allows premium circuitry for enhanced clarity and volume.

When it comes to the camera department, the Sony Xperia 1 III delivers topnotch performance. It comes with a slew of impressive features like a triple camera system with four focal lengths and real-time AF tracking. The ZEISS quality lenses have been calibrated for Xperia. For fast and easy image capture, it has a dedicated ergonomic shutter button.

Other camera features include Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye for stable movie recording, intelligent wind filter for better audio, and slow-motion movie recording in 4K HDR up to 120fps15. There is a 1/1.7″ backside illuminated stacked Exmor RS image sensor, Dual Photo Diode AF and 3D iToF sensors, AI Super Resolution technology, and AF/AE tracking.

For manual control and quick snapshots, there is Photo Pro inspired by Alpha. For advanced video rec.14, take advantage of Cinematography Pro powered by CineAlta. You can also use the phone as a high-quality external monitor. You can also live stream from your camera with the smartpohone.

Sony’s Xperia 1 III is also ideal for gaming with Game Enhancer tech as you can set custom display, mic, and audio. The 120Hz 21:9 CinemaWide with 240Hz Motion blur renders images nicely. You can charge the phone while playing and it will be protected a by Heat Suppression Power Control. Enjoy using the phone with a DUALSHOCK wireless controller

As for the Sony Xperia 5 III, the phone will be sold about $1,183 (€999). It will be ready by September in key markets. The phone will be available in Green or Black.