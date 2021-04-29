Despite the pandemic, we have some good news from Sony. While other OEMs are experiencing a decline, Sony is reporting that it has turned some profits for the first time in many years. The company’s FY2020 numbers have been published recently. We’re looking at the past 12 months up to March 31, 2021—Sony saw a 27.7 billion yen operating income which is about $254 million. Next to Huawei and LG, Sony is probably one of those few companies the whole Android community is watching.

Not many people buy Sony Xperia phones now but the past year, Sony showed different results that also surprised them. The company didn’t sell more phones. What Sony did was to increase the price of the smartphones, as well as, cut some costs.

If you will study the numbers closely, Sony actually sold less units compared to FY2019. From 3.2 million units then, the brand only sold 2.9 million phones. In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, about 400,000 Xperia phones were shipped.

It’s still not the end of the rope for Sony. It can still sell more and improve on the revenue. There are several new phones that could help Sony reach its goals. There’s the Sony Xperia 10 III 5G phone, Sony Xperia 1 III, and Sony Xperia 5 III.

Sony shouldn’t relax now. It needs to work harder and come up with better smartphones. The company may also improve on marketing if it wants to retain its place in the mobile business.