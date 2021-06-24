A couple of months ago, Sony launched the new Xperia 1 III. It was unveiled together with the Sony Xperia 5 III after weeks of related leaks. Renders and details surfaced ahead of launch and we learned the smartphone would have a better display and selfie camera. The device will be rolling out in the United States soon. Pre-order will begin on July 1. The exact market release is unknown but we’re assuming within the same month. Upon checking the website, the product listing is up with more information.

Sony boasts the Xperia 1 III is the first smartphone in the world with a 120Hz 4K HDR OLED display that measures 6.5-inches. It’s also the first to have variable tele lens and Dual PD sensor and 360 Reality Audio through its speakers. As with most premium Sony phones, this one offers topnotch camera specs headlined by the triple camera setup with four focal lengths and real-time AF tracking among others.

The Sony Xperia 1 III 5G phone comes with ZEISS quality lenses, a large 1/1.7″ backside illuminated stacked Exmor RS image sensor, and Dual Photo Diode AF and 3D iToF sensors. The AI Super Resolution technology delivers quality digital zoom images. You can use the Photo Pro for manual control and quick snapshots.

The phone camera even comes with its own ergonomic shutter button with embossed finish. For video recording, there is Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta”. Other features include 4K HDR recording up to 120fps15, Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye for stable movie recording, and intelligent wind filter for video recording.

When it comes to audio, there is the 360 Spatial Sound for stereo music and full-stage front facing stereo speakers. The phone also comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display, 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, 4500mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, and a 10-bit equivalent display. The device is also ideal for gaming especially if you use a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller with it.