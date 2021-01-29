It’s been almost a year since the Sony Xperia 1 II was revealed. It was announced with powerful cameras but somehow, it did not meet the high standards of DxOMark. But then like any other smartphone with high-specced cameras, the quality always depends on who is using them. The Xperia 1 II wasn’t the only camera-centric smartphone from Sony. There’s also the Sony Xperia Pro which is now available in the United States and is ready for hi-res streaming. This year, Sony will continue to release new phones that will hopefully help the company.

After the Xperia 1 II, we can expect the Sony Xperia 1 III to be the next flagship from the brand. Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared a set of rendered images of the smartphone that may be unveiled next month.

Sony Xperia 1 III Details

The Sony Xperia 1 III is said to rival the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the iPhone 12 if we are to look at the specs. We know the phone will come with a flat-edged metal frame, glass rear panel, and dimensions of 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4mm. The screen will be 6.5-inches 4K HDR OLED with 21:9 CinemaWide. The bezels will be thin–very slim forehead and chin.

When it comes to the imaging department, there will be a triple lens camera setup plus a 3D iToF sensor. Sony’s ZEISS rear camera setup may come with ZEISS T coating. Sony is adding periscope/telephoto lens to the system.

Other features of the Sony Xperia 1 II include a 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSDXC slot, power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, dual-front firing speakers, new shortcut key similar to the Xperia PRO, and of course, 5G support.