The Sony Xperia Pro is finally available. The premium smartphone has a high price tag that reads $2,499.99. It is that expensive but Sony is proudly selling it. It’s not just another 5G phone. This one is idea to use for professional media work. If you are are a serious content creator, you may want to check this one out. The phone also doubles as a 4K external monitor. It offers speed not only for downloading content but also uploading.

The Sony Xperia Pro 5G was made public last December. It was said to debut in the US. It’s ready for the prolific content creators who like to show creativity out there. With the help of a video or camera hardware, you can take advantage of the Xperia Pro.

The phone is basically similar to the Xperia 1 II that was introduced last year. It’s a camera-centric smartphone. The Xperia Pro boasts an HDMI input so you are free to live-stream videos, thanks to the 5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G support. While other phones can only reach up to 37 Mbps, the Xperia Pro can reach up to 131 Mbps uploads.

Sony Xperia Pro Features

Sony’s new Xperia Pro uses HDMI input and USB tethering. The two allow video or photo uploads with more advanced speed. It can handle both functionality but will still depend on the compatible device you will use.

To review, the phone comes equipped 6.5-inch OLED display, 4K 2922 x 1644 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio. It can handle 4k 60/30/24fps. It’s a first in the industry. Sony will even add 0-bit support. Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 4000mAh battery, 512GB onboard storage, and 12GB of RAM. We can also expect Dual-SIM support.

The Sony Xperia Pro is something that can be used for more professional use. There’s also the HDMI micro inputs for 4K60p HDR and USB Type-C 3.2. The IP65/68-rated smartphone comes with 360-degree antenna, thermal management, and power management systems.

At the moment, the phone is available to use with the Verizon 5G network. It can also work with other carriers but only on 4G LTE. The $2,499.99 Sony Xperia Pro will be offered unlocked.