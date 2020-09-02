No confirmation on this one yet so we’ll leave this as a rumor. The Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II is said to receive up to Android 13. That is is good news to those thinking of buying the Sony Xperia 1 II and the upcoming Xperia 5 II. Samsung has announced that the new Galaxy Note 20 series phones will get at least three years of Android OS upgrades. Sony hasn’t always been regular when it comes to OS updates so this piece of information may be good for business.

Consumers don’t just want to but the best smartphones with the latest specs. They want devices that could be worth their hard-earned money. They want reliable after-sales support, as well as, major and minor upgrades.

Any phone owner wants to be always up-to-date and that is only possible with updates released by OEMs or carriers. Sony is now rumored that its 2020 flagship phones will receive up to Android 13. Android 11 is this year’s main OS upgrade. Next year it will be Android 12 and then Android 13.

That means your Xperia 1 II or Xperia 5 II will run the latest Android OS, at least, for the next three years. You won’t really have to buy a new phone because having the newest Android version will be enough. No timeline has been leaked but we can expect the two new phones will run Android 11 out of the box or at least Android 10. Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 will just follow once ready.

As for other Xperia phones, the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, and Xperia 10 II are said to only get up to Android 11. Others like the Xperia Ace, Xperia 8 Lite, Xperia 8, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus will remain on Android 10. No mention of other mid-range smartphones from Sony but it can be assumed they won’t reach far in terms of Android OS updates.