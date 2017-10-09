How is the Samsung Galaxy S8 after almost half a year? So far so good? Not quite. We’re glad that there are no issues of overheating or exploding batteries like the Note 7 but there have been some problems that others are saying just minor. If you may remember, there was that reddish tint on the display, constant rebooting, as well as, wireless charging woes. A few months later, there are reports of missing texts and messages. There are several threads now on Reddit discussing the problem and most mobile industry watchers are already considering this a real issue.

The common problem is that some S8 and S8+ owners are not receiving any notifications and messages at times. It doesn’t appear to be permanent but it can be a hassle if an important message especially needs to get through. This one seems to be isolated though for those living in the US with Galaxy S8 on major networks such as T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

We don’t have the exact number of phone owners affected but it sounds like a real problem. Not receiving any messages is no joke because you use your phone mainly to communicate with other people for personal stuff and business. There is no official statement from Samsung yet about this issue but we’re expecting to hear from the South Korean tech giant soon.

VIA: Reddit