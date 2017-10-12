A new game is being added to the SEGA Forever collection. The classic game ‘Beyond Oasis Classic’ can now be downloaded from the Play Store. It’s free to download but in-app purchases are available. This title follows the Space Harrier II, Golden Axe, Ristar, and the Revenge of Shinobi as the latest games to be added to the Classic Games Collection. The latter is a collection of classic SEGA games being ported to mobile for free.

‘Beyond Oasis Classic’ is an old action RPG that may remind you of your childhood. This is one of Sega’s timeless adventure games that brings you to a long journey of searching for that magical ‘Armlet’ which will help you fight an ancient enemy. Every turn you take, there is a mystery you have to uncover.

The latest SEGA console classic game being added to the lineup will have you looking for those four elemental spirits, big bosses like red dragons and rock monsters, and numerous fantastical creatures. If you want to become more powerful, there are power-ups you can obtain by racing in mini-games. There’s the Hyper Bomb, Atomic Bow, and Omega Sword as probably the best weapons.

Download Beyond Oasis Classic from the Google Play Store