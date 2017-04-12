Over a couple of years ago, there was a speculation that Samsung would release a dual-screen flip phone in China. That was a few months after the Samsung SM-G9098 dual screen flip phone hit the country already. We’ve seen a few phones from the South Korean tech giant with the clamshell design but we only rememember the Samsung G9198 having another dual screen technology. Now, rumor has it that the company is about to test a new dual-screen smartphone prototype. It may not boast of a flip design design but as a real foldable phone.

We’ve been hearing about the Galaxy X phone with foldable display since last year. The patent filing application was even sighted online so we know the company is really working on such.

Samsung has an edge in this game because it has its Samsung Display division. The company doesn’t need to work with other brands or OEMs to finish research and development because their people can already closely inside. We’re hoping that Galaxy X or Project Valley will finally be out this year.

Sources of The Investor said that this prototype device can be opened 180 degrees to show two OLED panels connected with a small hinge in the middle. Orders have been placed for production of about at least 2,000 units of the dual screen smartphone for this first half of 2017. This could be the Project Valley we’ve been hearing the past years but with a dual-screen and not just a single display.

VIA: The Investor