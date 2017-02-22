Samsung may not reveal the Galaxy S8 but it has the Galaxy Tab S3 to tease before the Mobile World Congress. We’re still expecting the premium flagship phone will be shown off to a lucky few customers and suppliers but we’ll have to hold our horses for now. The Mobile World Congress is opening in a few days and we’re excited to see how Samsung is going to capture the attention of the participants.

We’re not sure if the Galaxy Tab S3 will be enough but that one is worth a look because of the S-Pen stylus.

It may now roll out a new smartphone next week but the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 appears to be closer to launch. This is accoring to Roland Quant (@rquandt), the same guy who told us about the Gear VR with controller, ASUS phone on GFXBench and the old Galaxy Tab E. This mobile geek also told us that the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 (SM-G390F) is almost ready and is even listed with a 260 to 280 Euro price tag. That black version of the phone is said to be released early March.

Not much details have been shared but the Galaxy XCover 4 was sighted on WiFi Alliance Certifaction. If it’s not obvious yet, the new XCover will be ready for rugged, outdoor use.

VIA: @rquandt