This isn’t really surprising because we’ve seen something similar. A set of Samsung Galaxy A90 concept images from before presented us the possibility of a Samsung smartphone with a pop-up camera. It was made public early in 2019 but it was then confirmed there wouldn’t be a sliding camera. There was also the idea of a sliding-rotating camera system. Several images and video renders did “pop-up” but no pop-up shooter emerged when the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. The smartphone was introduced with a notch in the middle.

This 2020, the idea is once again presented and shown-off but the latest images from Pigtou. Samsung hasn’t released any smartphone with a pop-up shooter. It has only used a notch and a punch-hole. There is no under-display camera yet. Maybe, just maybe, the idea of a pop-up selfie camera on a Samsung device may be a hit.

The likes of Vivo, Redmi, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Nokia have considered the idea of a pop-up camera system. It saves space and allows for bigger bezels. The gallery of images was a collaboration by OnLeaks and Pigtou. The renders give us a picture of the possible Samsung phone with a pop-up camera.

The elevating camera trend isn’t new. We’ve seen such on the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo X27, OPPO K3, and BLU BOLD N1 among others. Even the OnePlus 7 Pro had a pop-up selfie camera.

Is it too late for Samsung to join the bandwagon? We’re not sure as it depends on the user. We just know OnePlus ditch the camera design and opted for a punch-hole for the OnePlus 8 series. Samsung can make a difference though but we can’t say from what Galaxy series this will be.

It can be assumed this will be another Samsung Galaxy A smartphone. The mid-range line is where Samsung boldly experiments on design, features, and technology. We won’t be surprised if it’s a new Galaxy A phone.

Other details we got were the triple rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint shooter, and a full-screen design. That means an almost bezel-less display on a mid-range device since there is no on-display fingerprint sensor.

We’re probably looking at a 6.5-inch screen, an IR blaster, dimensions of 160.9mm/77mm wide/ 9.2mm thick, USB Type-C port, a noise-canceling mic, and speaker grille. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack.