The Vivo X27 hit TENAA earlier this month which meant it was about to be announced in China. True enough and as expected, the Chinese OEM launched the new smartphone yesterday. This isn’t the device with a dual pop-up selfie camera yet. It’s slightly different from the recently unveiled Vivo V15, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo iQOO, and Vivo U1. It does offer similar features like the legendary pop-up selfie camera. Anyone will be impressed with this smartphone that is loaded with a 16MP selfie shooter and a 48MP rear cam that is only of three main cameras.

Vivo has announced the X27 in China complete with a large 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1080p+ resolution, and an on-screen fingerprint scanner. If you will look closely, it will remind you of the V15 Pro but with some slight improvements.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 48MP Quad Bayer sensor that defaults to 12MP. It is followed by a 13MP 120° ultra-wide angle camera and 8MP 120° camera.

Instead of 32MP, the selfie camera boasts a 16MP sensor. The pop-up camera design is still implemented here.

Other specs include a 4000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 710 processor, vapor chamber for cooling, Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0.

