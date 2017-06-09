The new Samsung Gear 360 2017 version is almost ready. We’ve got our hands on one together with the Samsung Gear VR with Controller. It made virtual reality more accessible since last year and was revealed with a companion app. Video creators impressed us with their 360-degree videos, even reaching the Oscars. Around the same time last year, Samsung showed off what the Gear 360 camera could do in our lives.

Before the 2017 version starts rolling out in the United States, Samsung is once again showing us how to make use of the Gear 360 from unboxing and device setup to shooting and viewing and up to live broadcasting.

To review, the Samsung Gear 360 (2017) offers 4K resolution display, two 8.4MP sensors, WiFi, Bluetooth, microSD card slot, USB-C, and live streaming capabilities up to 2K resolution. This one is ideal for the YouTubers. The device is also IP53 water- and dust-resistant so it can survive some elements.

The 360-degree camera from Samsung is available for only $49 until June 29 with a new Galaxy S8 or S8+ but full retail price is $229. You can avail of the product in the US in-store and online at Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy. The discounted cam is also offered by T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular.

Watch the videos below:

Samsung Gear 360: Tutorial – Shooting & Viewing

Samsung Gear 360: Tutorial – Live Broadcasting

Samsung Gear 360: Tutorial – Unboxing & Device Setup

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile