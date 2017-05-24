The Samsung Gear 360 which was announced a few months ago is now available in the market. The device was shown off at the Unpacked event back in March. We got a hands-on experience with it together with the Gear VR with controller. It will be ready by tomorrow, May 25, in the United States online and in-store at Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung and from the major mobile networks like US Cellular, Verizon, and T-Mobile. You can also buy one from the ShopSamsung app.

The Samsung Gear 360 comes with a $229 price tag. It’s affordable for most people who are into mobile videography . It can take 360-degree images and allow live streaming so your family and friends can share in the fun and share special moments with you.

If you are getting a new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ anytime between May 25 and June 19, you can also avail of the Gear 360 with a discount. You can buy the 360-degree cam for a low price of $49 if you order between the given dates.

The Gear 360 (2017) is the second iteration of the camera already. To review, the device now supports 4K resolution and sports a pair of 8.4MP sensors, Bluetooth, WiFi, microSD card slot for added memory, and USB-C. The Gear 360 can survive some elements with its IP53 water- and dust-resistance.

The Samsung Gear 360 can work with iOS and Android. However, only Android users can take advantage of YouTube livestreaming in 2K resolution.