Samsung is always busy. Its mobile business especially is thriving even in these times. It may have lost its ranking in the global market for a quarter last year but it’s back. This year, we want to see not just Samsung but more OEMs selling phones left and right. In this day and age when going mobile and staying at home is encouraged, we are expecting sales will go up in different markets. There may be some adjustments though because of chip supply shortage.

Because of the chip shortage, the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 may be cancelled. If this is true, then the foldable phones will be the South Korean tech giant’s flagship offering for the second half of the year. We can look forward to that Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2.

Samsung is believed to be betting on the foldable phone business in the middle of this problem with processor supply according to Nikkei Asia. The company may increase production.

Another possibility is the release of a double-folding phone. Several sources have seen patents from Samsung featuring devices with double-hinged designs. Samsung is said to be ambitious with its plan to sell 10 million units of the foldable phones.

The plans may still be challenged because of the problem in chip supply. Samsung appears to be determined in becoming bigger in the foldable phone game since it doesn’t really have any worthy competition.

The two premium flagship series from Samsung, the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note, are different but they are also similar in many ways. With the decision to skip the Note line and go for the Galaxy Z Fold series instead, Samsung may finally set them as a key differentiator. Someday, the Galaxy Note may be replaced.

But then, the Galaxy Z Fold phones are still in the higher priced category. Samsung may have a hard time selling them as it is experiencing with the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones each year. We’re not really sure how many people will be willing to shell out over a thousand dollars for a smartphone.

To be honest, there are questions about the robustness of the foldables. We know Samsung is working on a number of things. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with an S-Pen input and even an Under Panel Camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2 may be out later this year. They may replace the Galaxy Note series but we’re crossing our fingers they will be more affordable than ever.