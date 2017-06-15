Samsung has recently launched two new Galaxy J7 phones–the J7 Max and J7 Pro. We saw the entry-level J7 just last week but we’ve been hearing about its specs since January. We also learned about the Max variant last month but we didn’t see the Galaxy J7 Pro coming. We only heard of the Galaxy J7 Prime which could be the Pro all along.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is the latest mid-range from the South Korean tech giant that boasts of a new feature called the Social Camera. It also includes Samsung Pay so you can easily pay and finish shopping in a more convenient way. The phone was launched in India together with the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro so this means they will also come with innovations exclusive for the country like the S bike mode, S Power Planning, and Ultra Data Saving.

The Galaxy J7 Pro features a 13MP front-facing camera with f1.9 lens and a 13MP rear camera with f1.7 lens, 3GB RAM, 1.6 Octa-core Exynos processor, and a 3,600mAH battery. The Galaxy J7 Max almost have the same specs except the battery is bigger at 3600mAh and RAM is 4GB. The two phones feature a metal unibody for a more robust build.

The two phones feature a metal unibody for a more robust build. The price of the J7 Pro starts at INR 20,900 which is about $325. The J7 Max is slightly cheaper at INR 17,900 ($279). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will be out on June 20 while the Pro variant will roll out next month.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: 1.6 Octa-Core Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20

• Display: 5.5″ FHD sAMOLED, 1080 x 1920 resolution

• Dimensions: 8.1mm thick

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3600 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 32 GB

• Cam: 13 MP with f/1.7, autofocus, and LED flash (main)

• Cam: 13 MP with f/1.9 and LED flash (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB 2.0

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: 1.6 Octa Exynos

• Display: 5.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 1920 resolution

• Dimensions: 7.8 mm thick

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3300 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 3GB RAM

• Storage: 64 GB

• Cam: 13 MP with f/1.7, autofocus, and LED flash (main)

• Cam: 13 MP with f/1.9 and LED flash (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB 2.0, 4G Cat 6

SOURCE: Samsung