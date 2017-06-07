Last week, we shared with you early images of the Galaxy J3 2017 model. Interestingly, the phone was made available at AT&T last month already. We spotted the new Galaxy J5 on a German website the other day while specs and features of the Galaxy J7 were leaked as early as January. Now the three are finally and officially introduced in Europe as new mid-rangers.

The 2017 models of the Galaxy J Series phones will be ready soon in other markets and regions but wait for local announcements first. The Galaxy J5 is said to roll out first before this month ends while the J7 can be expected to be out next month. The Galaxy J3 may follow later in August. The phones boast of a metal body build for a more robust and more premium look and feel. All three run Android 7.0 OS out of the box already and will come with different specs.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 will be the most costly among the three. It sports a 5.5-inch screen, 1080p display, 3GB RAM, 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset, 16GB onboard storage, LTE Cat6 connectivity, 13MP rear and front cameras, and a 3000 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy J5 is packed with slight lower specs: a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 720p resolution, lower 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, same 13MP rear and front-facing shooters, and the same 3000 mAh battery.

As for the Samsung Galaxy J3, it features a smaller 5-inch display, 720p HD resolution, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage, 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor, and a 2400 mAh battery. All three phones offer Dual-SIM support.

As for the pricing, we only know the Galaxy J5 will cost €279 which is about $314. We’re assuming the Galaxy J3 will be more affordable while the Galaxy J7 will be slightly more expensive than the J5.

SOURCE: Samsung