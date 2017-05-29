A couple of weeks ago, AT&T made available the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) with a $180 price tag. Interestingly, the phone is yet to be announced in most markets. The new edition of the Galaxy J3 (model SM-J330) has just been launched in Europe as another entry-level device. It will be released first in Germany and other countries will soon follow.

It’s a budget-entry model but Samsung combined metal and plastic material to make it more durable. Features include a 5-inch LCD screen, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 1.4 GHz Samsung Exynos 7570 processor, ARM Mali-T720-GPU, 4G LTE connectivity, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 2G RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 13MP camera, 5MP selfie shooter, dual SIM card slots, and a 2600mAh battery. Phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

There’s also a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant but for a slightly higher price. When it comes to pricing, phone may start at around 200 euro.

The leaked images below look legit but now we’re curious why the phone looks different from the Galaxy J3 shown off by AT&T two weeks ago. There are some changes in specs too. There’s a possibility that the European models are designed with more improved specs. Aside from Europe, we heard the Galaxy J3 will also be released in India.

VIA: WinFuture