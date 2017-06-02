We’ve only been waiting for Samsung to officially announce the 2017 version of the Galaxy J5. We already got a leaked preview of the phone back in April. The original version was first released in 2015 and was followed up by the 2016 model that launched March of last year. You can say the 2017 model is already delayed but we understand because Samsung has been through several issues the past months.

There is no official announcement by the South Korea tech giant yet but the phone was recently sighted on a German website. Roland Quandt himself shared the information that the Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 is now ready for pre-order in Germany. Already listed on cyberport.de, the €279 ($313) device is said to ship starting June 22.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) features a 5.2-inch AMOLED display, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution,13MP main camera with LED flash and autofocus, 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 16GB onboard storage, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The gold version is posted on the website but @rquandt also shared the light blue and black models on Twitter.

Other specs of the phone include the following: 1.6 GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 Octa-core processor, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, 12MP selfie cam with LED flash, Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0, fingerprint sensor at the front, and a non-removable Li-Ion 3000mAh battery.

VIA: RQuandt

SOURCE: Cyberport.de