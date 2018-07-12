Samsung is set and confirmed to announce the next-gen Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. We’ve seen the press invitation and heard numerous rumors and speculations. We’re assuming the Note 9 will arrive as described the past months. We’ve been expecting it to be announced earlier than usual but we’re not sure if it’s because of low Galaxy S9 sales. As for market availability, at least in South Korea, the Galaxy Note 9 will roll out on August 24 which is only two weeks after the official announcement.

The scheduled dates mean Samsung will be ahead of Apple who is also launching the next-gen iPhone. In South Korea, Samsung is teaming up with three mobile carriers to release the Note 9 after the August 9 public announcement. That’s actually about three weeks earlier compared to the September release of the Galaxy Note 8.

It appears Samsung is now ready with units of the Note 9. Some beta testing is being done on the units and we’re just waiting for the official launch. To review the specs we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, 2960 × 1440 pixel resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Axion 9810 chipset, 12MP dual rear camera, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 8MP selfie shooter, and a 4000mAh battery. Contrary to what we’ve been anticipating, the Galaxy Note 9 will still have a rear fingerprint sensor. Expect Bixby 2.0 plus a new and improved S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity.

VIA: etnews