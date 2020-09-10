The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the South Korean tech giant’s latest foldable smartphone. It’s the better iteration of the original Galaxy Fold. The design is similar but with a bigger external display. It was launched together with the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live last month. The new foldable phone is being pitted against the Microsoft Surface Duo but they are different in many ways. For one, the Galaxy foldable phone only has a single foldable screen. We’ve seen a number of demo videos and hands-on impressions but we have yet to get a hold of the device.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G’s full specs and features have been listed. We were also introduced to the limited Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition. We haven’t tried it but talks about a Galaxy Z Fold S with a 360-degree hinge like the Surface Duo already began.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in key markets soon. You may want to watch and discover the Galaxy Z Fold2’s Untold Stories first to understand the story of the foldable phone. Pre-orders are starting soon with the market release happening later this month.

Interestingly, in China, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold2 with 512GB storage. Normally, the second-gen Galaxy Fold only comes with 256GB. Chinese leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) shared the news.

The Samsung foldable phone costs 16,999 yuan which is about $2,485 in the United States. That is one expensive phone but we know people will still buy it. Here is a quick rundown of the specs and features as a review: 7.6-inch flexible display with 1768 x 2208 pixels, 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display with 816 x 2260 resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, Adreno 650 GPU, Android 10, One UI 2.5, 12GB RAM, a triple rear camera system (all 12MP), 10MP selfie camera, and a 4500 mAh battery. The battery supports 25W fast charging, 11W fast wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. So, who’s getting one?