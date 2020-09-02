Not many people probably know who Thom Browne is but this American fashion designer was first known to us when he released a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. It was actually leaked before the official launch back in February. It seems the Thom Browne special version is doing well in the market. Samsung has decided to release the Galaxy Z Fold 2 not only in three colors–Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver–but also in a special edition with the famous red, white, and blue stripes.

This Thom Browne Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also joined by a Thom Browne edition of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. Looking at the images, they look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition released in March. The gray finish and the signature stripes are evident.

When you open or unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the home screen shows four white stripes on the lower part of the display. The Galaxy Watch 3 is also set in gray with the strap bearing the signature stripes again.

It’s the same with the Galaxy Buds Live. The gray finish is used. The charging case is also gray.

The New York City-based fashion designer has his style and name stamped on several Samsung Galaxy devices. The latest is this Galaxy Z Fold 2. The original Galaxy Z Fold didn’t have any special version. The South Korean tech giant seems confident that the new Galaxy Fold is ready for more robust and wider use that it went on to make a special edition.

We’ve established the design is attractive but what about the price? Does $3,299 sound okay? That is expensive but know that the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition already includes a 41mm Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, a special smartphone case, and even watch strap accessories. Only 5,000 units will be released.