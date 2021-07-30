Here is another set of images featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. They are actually renders of the protective phone case the South Korean tech giant has been working on for the next-gen foldable clamshell smartphone. These case renders have surfaced ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event happening on August 11. As mentioned, the company will release different cases in clear, leather, and silicone material. With these images, we can assume Samsung has really made big improvements like in terms of design and durability.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with dual camera, a huge external screen, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It will be announced together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

For the second half of 2021, Samsung is bringing two premium foldable phones instead of a new Galaxy Note series. Later this year, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to be announced.

The official Galaxy Z Flip 3 case renders by our source look legit. We see cases in different color options like Yellow, Purple, and Blue.

The silicone version appears to come with a strap. Another silicone case shows a ring to carry the phone. The leather looks simple for a classic look.

One case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a strap attachment on the rear. Looking at it, there is a possibility of added protection for the hinge and the fold. Another one has a ring the in middle.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 may be available in Silver, Purple, Black, and Gold. The phone may feature a 1.9-inch screen on the side, 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.