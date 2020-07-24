The best phone and tablet displays in the market have one thing in common: they are all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. They may differ in versions but we can say Gorilla Glass protection is reliable. We know it’s not perfect and many things can happen especially if you’re really not careful but for decades, Corning has always been a trusted name in the business. The Gorilla Glass is mentioned every time a new device is introduced and with today’s launch, we can expect to hear about the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus more in the next mobile products from different OEMs.

From Gorilla Glass 6 from two years ago, Corning now has the Gorilla Glass Victus. It is described as the “toughest Gorilla Glass yet”. Corning said this glass protection offers both better drop and scratch performance–a first in the Gorilla Glass line.

Customers demand improved durability and this Gorilla Glass Victus is the answer. Corning continues to come up with products that really work and because of the Gorilla Glass, phones can withstand the test of time. Drop and scratch performance is very important according to consumers asked for feedback by Corning.

Corning’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Mobile Consumer Electronics John Bayne shared: “Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus.”

After several lab tests, the Gorilla Glass Victus is now ready. Tests include checking drop performance of up to 2 meters high on rough or hard surfaces. It actually surpasses the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 in terms of scratch resistance. With this new product, we can probably witness new things during future Durability Tests.

We’re expecting OEMs will pick up the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus soon and apply them on their next devices. We know Samsung is Corning’s first Gorilla Glass Victus customer. Let’s wait and see for the first product to officially use the Gorilla Glass Victus.