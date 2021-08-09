Samsung is introducing two major foldable flagship phones this second half of the year. Instead of the Galaxy Note 21 series, the South Korean tech giant is releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There will also be the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4. A while ago, we told you everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now let’s focus more on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will be the second year for Samsung to release a foldable clamshell smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be unveiled soon. The clamshell phone folds vertically opposed to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s horizontal fold. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will come with two displays–1.9-inch external screen and a 6.7-inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED with 2640 x 1080 FHD+ resolution and with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The main display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this foldable phone was folded and tested 200,000 times. The phone also offers IPX8 rating. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM. Storage capacity will be 128GB or 256GB. The microSD card is non-existent.

Samsung uses a dual camera. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN-ac, USB-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a 3300mAh battery with fast wireless charging support. The phone only features a 12MP dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide). The selfie shooter offers 10 megapixels. There won’t be an Under Display Camera yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch this August 11. Color options include lavander, cream, and black. Starting price could be 1099 euros ($1,293). The new foldable phones’ prices should be lower than last year so they should really be more affordable.

The official product brochure has leaked and so we have these images:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will replace the Galaxy Z Flip 2. Tecnically, it really is the third Galaxy Z Flip phone after the first Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G introduced a few months after.