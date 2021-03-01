Last month, we noted the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5’s specs that leaked in full. The rugged phone is coming but still with no 5G connectivity. We’re not sure what to believe now because it was said to come with 5G a few months ago. The South Korean tech giant may still be considering it but we’ll have to wait until the official announcement. The device was shown off recently still had the old wallpaper but we believe it will be ready soon.

The phone will be a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro released last year mainly for frontliners with a removable battery. The Galaxy XCover 5 is said to come with a decent 5.3-inch screen with 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 16MP main camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 3000mAh battery with 15W charging, USB-C port, and LTE support. 5G isn’t listed yet but we’re still hopeful.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will come in black and with the similar rugged design. This means the phone will be ready for rough use even in tough and extreme conditions.

The phone, listed as model number SM-G525F, is said to run on Exynos 850 processor. It will come on Android 11 One UI 2.0.

The Galaxy XCover 5 will actually be taking after the XCover 4s instead of the e XCover Pro. The XCover 4s was launched in mid-2019 so we’re assuming the Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone may be revealed in time for Summer. Before that happens, we’re expecting more information will be leaked. Let’s wait and see.