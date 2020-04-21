The world has changed, no thanks to the coronavirus. We are all adjusting–from regular employees to work-at-home parents and most especially the front liners. The term frontliner has been widely used these days. A frontliner can be a doctor, a nurse, a security guard, or a grocery employee. If you go to your work location even when the rest of the world is on lockdown, you can be considered a frontline worker. Samsung wants to reach out to you by releasing the Galaxy XCover Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged phone was first introduced back in January. It was made ready for push-to-talk and more. If you work in the public sector, this smartphone is ideal especially if you are in logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. The goal has always been to offer speed and efficiency especially with the special Samsung features like push-to-talk, Samsung Knox, and barcode scanning among others.

The rugged phone is also perfect for outdoors as we’ve been saying the past years Samsung has been releasing the XCover line. Recently, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro with a removable battery coming to AT&T.

Frontliners nowadays need not just protection at work. They need to improve on productivity, collaboration, and data security. The Galaxy XCover Pro can be the perfect tool for that. To review, the smartphone comes with its IP68 rating so it can survive dust and drops from 1.5 meters. The MIL-STD 810G certification makes the phone ready for extreme weather and environmental conditions.

For those who need to wear gloves for wear, the phone also allows Glove Mode. It must be enabled though for it to work. The battery is long-lasting so you don’t have to worry about losing power especially when outside.

To review the specs, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro features a large 6.3-inch FHD+ screen that allows Glove Mode and Wet Touch, 2GHz Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 512GB, 13MP selfie shooter with F2.0 aperture and FF, 25MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, fast-charging 4050mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and NFC connectivity. The phone runs on Android 10 OS and features augmented reality, Google AR Core, and the usual sensors like gyroscope, compass, proximity, and accelerometer.