The Galaxy XCover Pro was just made available on AT&T for FirstNet. It was previously ready on Verizon only but people now have another option. Samsung is set to introduce a follow-up next year and looks like it will be the Galaxy XCover Pro. Some details surfaced about the Xcover getting a new version. The series is popular for being robust yet budget-friendly. The next model could be even better with 5G connectivity. There is no confirmation by Samsung yet but we’re looking forward to this one.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 could be the first 5G phone offering from the series. It will be one of the many phones Samsung will be releasing in the 2021. The year will be headlined by the Galaxy S21 and a slew of budget to mid-range phones will be introduced.

The rugged phone category will have the new Xcover 5 that is obviously a follow-up to the XCover Pro and the Xcover 4S. The Xcover 5 is model number SM-G501B. It will come with a 20:0 aspect ratio.

The phone will also run on Android 11. Maybe after this model, an Xcover 5S or another Xcover Pro will follow. The phone may also be available on Verizon and AT&T. We can probably expect a mid-2021 reveal since the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s rolled out in June last year.