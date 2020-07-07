Before the major Galaxy Unpacked event on August, we can expect Samsung to make one important announcement. The new Galaxy Watch 3 is set to be introduced this July as per several resources. We’ve seen several images leaked before the official launch so we pretty much have an idea about its design, specs, and features. It’s been shown off and confirmed by certification. The name Galaxy Watch 3 is final and official. We’re looking forward to the physical rotating bezel and Gorilla Glass DX protection among others.

The Galaxy Watch 3 may come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Screen size may be 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch. Both will arrive with Gorilla Glass DX protection, IP68 certification, and 5 ATM water resistance.

The watches may come in either titanium or stainless steel. The 47mAh and 340mAh batteries will be applied to the two variants with Qi wireless charging. They can run apps like Spotify and Outlook with the 8GB storage and WiFi or LTE connectivity. NFC will also be a default feature. Sadly, MST will not be part of the watch.

The usual Bluetooth connectivity will also be available. Samsung may be adding ECG, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and other common activity tracking. The upcoming smartwatch will be powered by Tizen OS. It will feature the Calendar app, show weather on a matching background, and watch face customization with the ‘Informative Digital Edge’. The watch face can also display other important information like day, date, weather, steps, and heart rate.

In South Korea, the Samsung Health Monitor may also be pre-installed on the smartwatch. It may be announced together with the Galaxy Buds Live but there is no confirmation yet. Not even that official brand support page confirmed the specs but at least we know Samsung is working on a new watch.

We’re looking forward to those two variants. That Unpacked launch in August will not include the Galaxy Watch 3 as it will arrive earlier. Let’s wait and see for the official launch. We know it’s happening soon.