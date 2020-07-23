With all the leaks, rumors, and speculations about the Galaxy Note 20 series available, we can probably start our countdown to the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The virtual event isn’t exactly a first from the South Korean tech giant but this will be the first online-only event. Samsung decided to cancel the major tech event that is traditionally held every year in New York. The Galaxy Note 20 will be the main subject but we know the other devices will be just as interesting.

A Samsung executive already hinted that there will be five new devices to be unveiled. The Galaxy Note 20 series will be one and may be joined by the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Beans (or Galaxy Buds Live). After several related posts, we can confirm there will be a Mystic Bronze Edition as shown by some images.

The latest teaser from the company shows us the possibility of a seamless and continuous flow of mobile experiences. With Samsung products, users are empowered to “connect, create and communicate more easily”. The next batch of mobile devices will be no different as they will allow you to work and play with power and flexibility at the same time.

The video below shows Samsung’s promo that features a liquid symbol in bronze (or rose gold or copper) matte finish. It changes into different shapes from beans to music notes to an S-Pen. The stylus writes the word ‘Woohoo’.

The Unpacked 2020 will be streamed from South Korea according to Samsung’s Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team Mobile Communications Business Stephanie Choi. She said: “Our first virtual Galaxy Unpacked will be broadcasting from Korea, where we will be revealing new products focused on meaningful innovations that make this promise possible, and this campaign is designed to give our consumers an early glimpse. We encourage you to join us on August 5th to learn more.” Let’s wait and see as August 5 is near.