The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ may be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event. There is no certainty yet but we’re anticipating a slew of new products from the South Korean tech giant. The upcoming Android tablet was first heard back in April that a Galaxy Tab S7 5G tablet could come to European and American markets. Image renders and a video surfaced on the web last month. Specs for both the regular version and the Plus variants were also revealed.

More renders followed plus another 360-degree video surfaced. The device is said to have received certifications already. Over the weekend, more specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ were leaked ahead of launch.

A new set of information was shared. The two Android tablets will definitely be the flagship tablet offerings of the South Korean tech giant for this year. That August 5 Unpacked event can be expected but we won’t be surprised if the tablet duo is announced even earlier or if will be delayed.

The Plus version of the tablet will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor. It will include Sub-6GHz 5G support. This means the tablet may not work on Verizon. The difference between the two devices starts with the display sizes: 11-inches versus 12.4-inch. The Tab S7+’s resolution will be 2800 x 1752 (267 ppi).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ may come with S Pen support plus built-in Bluetooth connectivity. It’s not clear if the Note 10’s S Pen and the Galaxy Tab S7’s S Pen will have the same features though. We’ll see once the Galaxy Note 20 is unveiled.

The Snapdragon 865+ processor is the latest from Qualcomm. It can be assumed the Galaxy Note 20 phones will also run on the same chipset. The tablet may also run on at least 6GB of RAM (up to 8GB) with 128GB and 256GB of built-in memory.

The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. Other features may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras (13MP+ 5MP sensors), 8MP selfie shooter, 10,090 mAh battery, and LTE and 5G support. Both tablets will be powered by Android 10 and One UI 2.5.