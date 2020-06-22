The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is for real. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the new Android tablets in the coming weeks. They could be announced during the online-only Unpacked event on August 20 or maybe even earlier. After the Galaxy Tab S6, the company is expected to roll out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. As early as April, we learned the Galaxy Tab S7 5G could come to European and US markets. Image renders and a video surfaced on the web. Galaxy Tab S7+ specs were also then revealed.

After the renders and the 360-degree videos of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus variant, here are some information. The phone is about to have cleared TUV Rheinland and Safety Korea certifications. The certifications are for the devices coming with 9800mAh rated capacity and 10,090mAh typical capacity as described.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is the larger variant. It is said to have these dimensions: at 285mm x 185mm x 5.7mm. It will be similar to the regular Galaxy Tab S7 with dual rear cameras and a Samsung logo parallel on the other side.

The tablet could be equipped with 5G connectivity that may be used in the United States and Europe. This means there will be at least 4G LTE on the tablet. The 12.4-inch display seems like very generous of Samsung.

The S-Pen support will be available on the Galaxy Tab S7+ that is powered by a 9800 mAh battery. Pricing and availability are unknown. We’ll let you know once the details are ready.